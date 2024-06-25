Keep cool, sip on

Swipe or click to see more

Noodles aren’t only found in hot soups for cold weather. Many eateries offer refreshing bowls of cold noodles to stay cool all throughout the sweltering summer months. Here are a few of them:

Kaimuki Shokudo

Combat the summertime heat with cold soba at Kaimuki Shokudo (1127 11th Ave).

The eatery offers a variety of soba dishes from kakiage tempura to tsukimi-tororo (raw egg yolk and tororo). Just like these other sobas, the ume oroshi shiso soba is only available during lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day. The dish is served chilled with takuan for texture, shiso, katsubushi, kazami nori, grated daikon (oroshi), minced ume and is topped with micro red shiso in a house zaru sauce. It offers a harmony of flavors and textures.

Learn more at kaimukishokudo.com.

O-bok Korean Restaurant

Enjoy a simple, cool summer meal from O-Bok Korean Restaurant (2756 Woodlawn Drive Ste. 6-104) in Manoa Marketplace.

When it’s too hot for the biz’s stews or soups, patrons can enjoy cold noodles in a tasty beef broth topped with radish and cucumber. It also offers a bibim mix cold noodle dish also served with radish and cucumber.

Call 808-988-7702.

Camado Ramen Izakaya

Enjoy a late night at Waikiki’s Camado Ramen Izakaya (320 Lewers St.), which is currently offering summer specials and a seasonal menu until Sept. 30.

For cold noodles with a kick of spice, try the cold spicy tan tan maze soba comprised of red ginger, pork char siu, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushrooms, green onion, cucumber, sprout, ajitama and sesame seeds with spicy sesame broth sauce. There is also the cold tomato noodles with medium thickness featuring fresh tomato, shiso, sesame oil and tomato sauce with cold soup.

Learn more at camadorame-ntavern-waikiki.com.

Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya

From build-your-own ramen to a selection of signature dishes, Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya (four Oahu locations) has something for everyone. The biz welcomes patrons to taste traditional flavors in a chic modern environment.

This summer, diners can try its cold ramen/hiyashi, which includes chopped pork chashu, a half-seasoned egg, cucumber, bean sprouts, spinach and thick noodles served in a sesame sauce. Pair the noodles with pork gyoza, takoyaki or even tempura Brussels sprouts on the side.

Visit tanakaramen.com.

MIAN Honolulu

Bring the heat but also stay cool with noodles from MIAN Honoulu (808 Sheridan St. Ste. 105).

Sichuan-style cold noodles are a traditional snack from the province brought to Hawaii through the eatery. The noodles are cooked just until al dente and then cooled down to create a non-sticky cuisine and seasoned with a multi-flavored dressing.

Call 808-589-1118 or go online to mianhonolulu.com.

Vein at Kakaako

Not all pasta is piping hot. Choose from a new cold pasta selection at Vein at Kakaako (685 Auahi St. Bldg. 2 Ste. 121).

Try the uni and eggplant pasta, which features dashi gelee, American caviar and, of course, roasted eggplant. The shirasu and asparagus includes kizami yuzu, cabbage, chile oil, bottarga (salted, cured fish roe pouch), dashi aglio y olio, corn sprouts and is seasoned with natural Hawaiian sea salt. Or, dip into marinated mushrooms, white pomodoro, baby arugula, cherry tomatoes and shiso with a mushroom pasta. All three are served with capellini.

Visit veninatkakaako.com.

Choi’s Garden

Experience bold flavors from spicy kimchi to savory bulgogi at Choi’s Garden (1303 Rycroft St.). Stay cool this summer with a refreshing bowl of the biz’s mul naengmyeon.

Also known as “young summer radish cold noodle,” it features buckwheat noodles in a cold, refreshing beef stock broth combined with sweet, pickled radish water kimchi.

It is then garnished with a hard-boiled egg, beef, cucumber, pear and pickled radish. The dish can be enjoyed by itself or paired with any of the meats at Choi’s Garden.

Pro tip: Make sure to add vinegar and mustard.

Call 808-596-9585 or visit choisgardenhi.com.