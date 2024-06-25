When it comes to the name of her mobile coffee trailer, business owner Ilima Quenga says it’s a play on a popular phrase.

“The business name comes from the saying, ‘running on E,’ as in empty, but in this case, it means a lot of things such as energy, espresso or experience,” she says. “The ‘E’ can stand for whatever you want it to be. Bikini baristas are baristas that wear bikinis while working. The dream is to one day open up a permanent location in Honolulu.”

Quenga recalls how she had the idea to open at Bikini Barista spot in November 2022.

“I only had the resources and funds to set up my own trailer, with dreams of one day having a permanent location,” she says. “Last October, we launched at the community center of my neighborhood. From there, I have been popping up at local markets.”

The coffee menu is small but mighty, with cheekily named drinks inspired by a swimsuit theme.

Choose from the One Piece ($7.50) — vanilla cold brew topped with vanilla cold foam — or Two Piece ($7.50), a lavender latte topped with cinnamon and made with local lavender syrup. Other options include Full Coverage ($8.50) — salted caramel dirty chai latte topped with flaky sea salt — and The Cheeky ($8.75), a lilikoi matcha lemonade made with local lilikoi syrup and fresh lemonade.

For event inquiries, email

onebikinibaristahawaii@gmail.com and follow the biz on Instagram

(@onebikinibarista) for updates.

“Besides markets on the weekends, I’m very interested and available for private events like office parties, weddings, etc.,” Quenga says. “I’m also searching for a weekday pop-up location.”