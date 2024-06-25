Toast of the town

The food court on H Mart Kakaako’s second level is a dangerous game. Not only are there a number of eateries to choose from, but you also have to weave through some pretty tantalizing aisles of the grocery store before you get to the stairs or elevator. If you’re hungry enough, though, you’ll breeze through the aisles without giving the items on the shelves another thought.

Once on the second floor, you’re greeted by an open dining space surrounded by eateries, including Goldmiss (formerly Teasket Toasket). I’d been craving the Goldmiss mochi doughnuts, and it was a good excuse to make a trip to try its Korean toasts.

For the latter, we got the Ham Cheese Volcano ($8.50) with scrambled eggs, ham, American cheese, ketchup and mayo within a slice of sweet bread; Avocado Go Green ($9) featuring scrambled eggs, avocado mesh, American cheese and mayo on sweet bread; and the Bulgogi Lover ($10) that has bulgogi, jalapenos, American cheese and mayo. Each tasted pretty good, but all were hard to eat. The Gold Miss staff stuffs each toast — which we’re thankful for! — but that means we needed to figure out how to eat it without making a mess. We settled on attacking them with knives and forks.

If you’re a hefty eater like me, you might want to get two toasts. Or, get one and splurge on sweets like the Sweet Strawberry snow milk shaved ice ($9 cup; $14 bowl) like I did. Based on the photo, you’d think it would be strawberry overload, but the shaved ice does a good job of cutting most of the sweetness of the strawberries, strawberry syrup, chocolate syrup and strawberry ice cream. My favorite part is the little mochi nuggets that add a chewy texture that reminds me of eating chi chi dango with my grandparents.

I really wanted the Matcha Love flavor ($10 cup; $15 bowl), but I’m the only one who likes azuki beans, so I’ll have to get that when I visit solo. The cup portion is a perfect single serving, but eating it is tricky and more difficult to get all the ingredients with each bite, so I’d recommend getting the bowl and sharing.

Fans of sweet drinks can enjoy the array of iced coffees, iced lattes, iced boba teas, milk foam slushes, iced teas and lemonades, as well as Goldmiss’ milk tea series in flavors like mango, strawberry, dalgona, matcha, taro, brown sugar and its house blend.

If I wasn’t sugared out after my snow milk shaved ice and mochi doughnuts (my favorite flavors are cinnamon/churro and chocolate), I would have gotten a brown sugar milk tea with boba, but alas, there’s only so much sweetness I can handle in one sitting.

As we were finishing our meal, we kept hearing Giovanni’s pickup orders blare over the intercom. So, we ended up getting a couple of shrimp plates to-go for dinner. See, it’s a dangerous game — and one that continued when we exited to H Mart’s dishware section on the first floor.

Did I end up buying a cute cat bowl that I don’t necessarily need?

Maybe, maybe not.

Goldmiss

Address

H Mart second level food court

458 Keawe St., Honolulu

instagram

@goldmiss_honolulu,

@goldmiss_official

Hours

11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sundays-Thursdays;

11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Fridays-Saturdays

Food: 4/5

Price: $

Service: n/a

Ambiance: Food court setting

Parking: Adjacent garage at 440 Keawe (validation required); street parking