Windward Oahu Eats

Wednesday, June 26, 2024
85°
Today's Paper
By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
June 25, 2024
•
Updated
3:56 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
New spots have been popping up in both Kailua and Kaneohe. The next time you’re on the Windward side, check out these delicious eats:
Roti-Si
If you like porchetta sandwiches, check out the loaded options at Roti-Si. This farmers market vendor specializes in porchetta sandwiches ($17) made with all-natural local pork from 2 Lady Farmers. Each sandwich includes fresh ciabatta bread, fresh arugula, porchetta, caramelized onions and cherry tomato confit.
The biz also offers rosemary lemonade ($4), oven-roasted vegetables ($6), organic chicken ($21) and J. Ludovico Farm pasture-raised chicken ($28).
Roti-Si
Farmlovers Market – located next to Adventist Health Castle
640 Ulukahiki St., Kailua
Instagram: @roti_si.hi
Masa and Joyce Okazuya
This popular Japanese delicatessen/Hawaiian plate takeout spot is known for its local-style cuisine. Opt for loaded entrees like the Hawaiian plate ($16.50) — rice or poi, kalua pork, laulau, chicken long rice, lomi salmon and haupia — loco moco ($14.95) or chicken katsu plate ($14.50).
Customer faves from the okazuya section include spicy ahi hand roll ($4.25), garlic chicken katsu musubi ($2.75), ahi patty ($2.95), croquette ($1.95) and sweet potato tempura ($2.95).
Masa and Joyce okazuya
45-582 Kamehameha Hwy., Kaneohe
808-235-6129
Masaandjoyce.com
Instagram: @masaandjoyce
KJ’s Local Grindz
When it comes to huge portions and consistently good flavors, look no further than KJ’s Local Grindz. This plate lunch spot is a local favorite. It’s known for its furikake chicken plate (mini $9, regular $13).
If you can’t decide, go for one of the combo plates ($13), which comes with options like chicken katsu, mochiko chicken, roast pork, grilled pork chops and more. Or, opt for deluxe entrees like sweet-and-sour spareribs ($13), kalbi ($14) and miso salmon ($14).
KJ’s Local Grindz
Windward City Shopping Center
45-480 Kaneohe Bay Drive Ste. D-2,
Kaneohe
808-235-5799
Kaneohe Dim Sum Station
Kaneohe Dim Sum Station — the sister restaurant of Kapiolani Seafood Restaurant and Honolulu Seafood Restaurant — recently opened in Windward City Shopping Center. This location is more of a dim sum express and is convenient for takeout.
Popular dishes include shrimp dumplings ($6.50), pork hash with seafood ($6.50), steamed barbecue pork buns ($6.50) and shrimp look funn ($8.50). This location also has plates like beef chow funn ($17.50), duck and chicken combo ($24.50), and shrimp fried rice ($17.50).
Kaneohe Dim Sum Station
Windward City Shopping Center
45-480 Kaneohe Bay Drive, Kaneohe
808-247-8929