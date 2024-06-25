Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 85° Today's Paper

Chew on ThisCrave

Windward Oahu Eats

By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta

June 25, 2024 Updated 3:56 p.m.

1/1
Swipe or click to see more
Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta