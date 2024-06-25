Acid attack victim thanks community for its support

Danying Zhang, the victim of the Jan. 23 chemical attack on Kapiolani Boulevard near Ala Moana Center, has expressed her appreciation for the support she’s received from the community.

“I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming support and love I’ve received from the community,” Zhang said in a statement. “Your kindness and generosity have been a source of strength for me during this challenging time.”

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii released a statement Friday that donations through GoFundMe have been dispersed to Zhang, and she was presented a check for $175,969 in May. Since then, additional donations have been received that will also be transferred to Zhang.

As of Friday community support totaled $188,000, according to the chamber.

Zhang, a 25-year-old graduate of Beijing Foreign Studies University and a Mandarin- language teacher at Mary­knoll School, arrived in Honolulu in 2022 as part of an international exchange program.

She was walking on the sidewalk near Planet Fitness Ala Moana on the night of Jan. 23 when she was attacked by a stranger who threw a liquid chemical onto the front of her body.

Sebastian Mahkwan, 30, was indicted and charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in the incident. Mahkwan was declared mentally fit to stand trial early this month and remains in custody at Oahu Community Correctional Center without bail. The case is set to go to trial the week of Aug. 12 before Judge Faauuga Tootoo.

Zhang suffered life- threatening injures that compromised her airway, and permanent disfigurement from burns to her face and body. She also faces anticipated impairment from skin grafts.

Unconscious and hospitalized for months, Zhang’s situation prompted the Chinese Chamber of Commerce to set up a GoFundMe page to help with her medical bills, rehabilitation and counseling.

Through the donations, Zhang’s mother was also able to travel from China to Hawaii to care for her daughter.

Zhang has completed the first phase of her treatment and is undergoing physical therapy and mental consultations.

While Zhang still experiences pain and discomfort from the scars on her face and body, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce said she remains resilient and optimistic about her recovery.

“Despite the challenges she faces, Danying has shown incredible courage and determination,” Sonny Zhang, Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii executive vice president, said.

“She is grateful for the outpouring of support that has helped her stay strong during the darkest moments of her life. On behalf of Danying, we want to extend a heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you for your donations, well wishes and acts of kindness. Your support means the world to her, and it has truly made a difference in her journey toward healing.”