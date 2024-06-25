On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty

Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Joanna P. Anderson
Kaiwei Tang
Coldwell Banker Realty has announced the following new independent agents:
>> Realtor Associate Kaiwei Tang joins the firm’s Kapolei office. Tang was previously a teacher at Kamaile Academy Public Charter School.
>> Realtor Associate Joanna P. Anderson joins the firm’s Waikele office. Anderson was previously a Realtor associate at Corcoran Pacific Properties.
