On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced the following new independent agents:

>> Realtor Associate Kaiwei Tang joins the firm’s Kapolei office. Tang was previously a teacher at Kamaile Academy Public Charter School.

>> Realtor Associate Joanna P. Anderson joins the firm’s Waikele office. Anderson was previously a Realtor associate at Corcoran Pacific Properties.

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.