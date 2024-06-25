Maui surf community nominated for ESPYS

The Maui Surfing community has been nominated as a finalist for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, it was announced Monday.

The other finalists are New Orleans Pelicans’ shooting guard CJ McCollum, New York Yankees’ first baseman Anthony Rizzo and Professional Women’s Tennis player Sloane Stephens.

The Maui surfing community, including Kai Lenny, are being recognized for their efforts after the Lahaina wildfires. Maui surfers and water safety teams were some of the first to respond to the disaster, helping drop off food and supplies to survivors with jet skis, because of road blockages.

The award will be announced the evening before the ESPYS, July 10, at Citizen News in Hollywood, Calif. as part of the ESPYS Week. The award will also be featured during The 2024 ESPYS, which will air live on KITV on July 11 at 2 p.m.