Letter: Don’t veto bill to extend sex offense action limits

I can’t figure out how government can thwart our efforts toward dominion over our own bodies and deny our rights to be protected from the vilest crime that can be perpetrated.

Gov. Josh Green announced his intent to veto Senate Bill 2439, which would extend the statute of limitations for civil actions brought by sexual assault victims. If Green doesn’t consider the rape of an individual from whom justice has been withheld for decades as a punishable felony, maybe he needs to look at what it does to society. By denying justice, victims are robbed of dignity and machismo is augmented. It isn’t hard to see how rape becomes an effective weapon of war.

I have spent 50 of my 80 years as a registered nurse. It doesn’t seem like he took advice from any interested group except for the Chamber of Commerce.

Teddy Brown Harrison

Hawaii Kai

