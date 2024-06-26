Letter: RFK Jr. gets short end of presidential debate stick

We finally have found something that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump can agree on: They don’t want to debate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Perhaps they would rather talk in sound bites and engage in personal insults than discuss real issues facing the country.

CNN applied a different standard to RFK Jr. than to Trump and Biden by requiring him to be on the ballot in enough states to reach the threshold of 270 electoral votes before allowing him in its debate. Neither of the two major party candidates meet this standard, since they have not yet received the Democratic or Republican nomination. Both are presumptive nominees for their respective party.

Mark Saxon

Kahului

