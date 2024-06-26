Off the news: Hawaii businessman dies in federal prison

Milton Choy, a wastewater treatment executive at the crux of a 2022 Hawaii bribery scandal, has died in a North Carolina prison. Choy paid out $2 million-plus in bribes to the director and a public employee with Maui County’s sewage and wastewater department, and his business received more than $19 million in sole-source contracts with Maui County.

He was sentenced to a relatively light 41 months in federal prison in exchange for cooperating in the investigation of former state Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English and House Finance Vice Chair Ty Cullen, who pleaded guilty to accepting bribes.