Off the news: Hawaii group fights cultural appropriation

A new Native Hawaiian Intellectual Property Working Group has been formed, partly resulting from a highly publicized case in 2018 when Aloha Poke Co., a Chicago-based food franchise, threatened legal action for trademark infringement against like-named businesses, including at least one in Hawaii.

The Legislature-created working group’s efforts could range from drafting legislation to action on the federal level over U.S. trademark and copyright law. It’ll be interesting to see what comes out of the group, in its aim to protect Hawaiian intellectual property from insulting and harmful use.