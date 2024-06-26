Judge finds former OCCC officer guilty of murdering his mother
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Anthony F. Pereira was found guilty of second-degree murder, as charged, on Tuesday by Circuit Judge Rowena Somerville. Pereira is shown with his wife, April, after the verdict.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Judge Rowena Somerville spoke with Deputy Prosecutor Molly O’Neill and defense attorney Harrison Kiehm after the verdict. Anthony F. Pereira was found guilty of second-degree murder, as charged.