Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Judge finds former OCCC officer guilty of murdering his mother

By Leila Fujimori

Today Updated 11:58 p.m.

Editors' Picks

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Anthony F. Pereira was found guilty of second-degree murder, as charged, on Tuesday by Circuit Judge Rowena Somerville. Pereira is shown with his wife, April, after the verdict.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Anthony F. Pereira was found guilty of second-degree murder, as charged, on Tuesday by Circuit Judge Rowena Somerville. Pereira is shown with his wife, April, after the verdict.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Judge Rowena Somerville spoke with Deputy Prosecutor Molly O’Neill and defense attorney Harrison Kiehm after the verdict. Anthony F. Pereira was found guilty of second-degree murder, as charged.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Judge Rowena Somerville spoke with Deputy Prosecutor Molly O’Neill and defense attorney Harrison Kiehm after the verdict. Anthony F. Pereira was found guilty of second-degree murder, as charged.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Anthony F. Pereira was found guilty of second-degree murder, as charged, on Tuesday by Circuit Judge Rowena Somerville. Pereira is shown with his wife, April, after the verdict.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Judge Rowena Somerville spoke with Deputy Prosecutor Molly O’Neill and defense attorney Harrison Kiehm after the verdict. Anthony F. Pereira was found guilty of second-degree murder, as charged.