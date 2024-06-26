Kokua Line: Can I get a break on electrical bill?

Question: Where is the Sun Bucks application? They said check in June, but it’s almost the end of June. Also, usually I see something about LIHEAP by now, for help with the electrical bill. Do they still have that?

Answer: We’ll start with your second question because a deadline looms: The deadline is Friday to apply for an Energy Credit from H-HEAP, the Hawaii Home Energy Assistance Program, which was formerly known as LIHEAP, the Low Income Energy Assistance Program. On Oahu, applications must be submitted in person, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the nonprofit Honolulu Community Action Program (locations below). Do not submit your application or supporting documents to the state Department of Human Services, the application warns.

Find the application, document checklist and details about this credit at bit.ly/3usIY5E. To summarize from the HCAP website: Income eligibility limits apply for the Energy Credit, but a household may qualify regardless of income if at least one household member receives Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Supplemental Security Income benefits; applicant must have an active utility account; all household members must be listed on the application; various documents are required, including picture ID, plus proof of income, residence, citizenship or immigrant status and a current utility bill. The amount of the credit varies, and is paid to the energy provider.

Here’s where HCAP is taking H-HEAP applications, according to the website:

>> 99-102 Kalaloa St. in Aiea. 808-488-6834

>> St. Elizabeth Episcopal Church’s Shim Hall, 720 N. King St. 808-847-0804 is the number for HCAP’s Kalihi-Palama office, which is using the church hall to accept EC applications.

>> 1915 Palolo Ave. 808-732-7755

>> 85-555 Farrington Highway in Waianae. 808-696-4261

>> 47-232 Waihee Road in Kaneohe. 808-239-5754

As for your first question, instructions for families who will need to apply for Sun Bucks should be available the first week of July, DHS spokesperson Amanda Stevens said Monday. We will publish the information when it becomes available.

Sun Bucks, also known as Summer EBT, are meant to supplement low-income families’ grocery budgets when their children’s schools are closed for the summer, as many children usually eat breakfast and lunch at school. When the state DHS announced the program in late May, it had encouraged families to check the department’s website for updates through June.

Sun Bucks will consist of a one-time payment issued on a electronic benefit transfer card that will be mailed to the recipient. The DHS says many lower-income households with school-age children will automatically receive the $177 payment per eligible child, without having to apply. These include TANF or SNAP beneficiaries whose current mailing address is on file. But the DHS will need applications for other children who may be eligible, including, for example, some homeless or migrant children. Stevens said the application information will be broadly disseminated when it is finalized.

Auwe

Please remind drivers that it’s generally OK to turn right at the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway and Keahole Street from the right lane, after a complete stop, if no one is in the crosswalk. It’s frustrating to wait behind drivers who still don’t seem to comprehend that they are turning right into a protected traffic lane, safe from the westbound traffic. — Local driver

Mahalo

Many thanks to the volunteers who made the used book sale at McKinley High School such an enjoyable event. I intended to browse more than I bought, but I couldn’t resist the bargains. — A reader

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.