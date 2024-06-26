19 local college athletes make the grade

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Six female and three male Hawaii student-athletes on Tuesday were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic Division I All-District At-Large Teams.

UH beach volleyball team members Alana Embry, Kaylee Glagau, Jaime Santer and Riley Wagoner, along with Tara Logan and Bia Mantellato Dias of the Rainbow Wahine water polo team were honored.

The UH male student-athletes were volleyball player Eleu Choy, and golfers Josh Hayashida and Tyler Ogawa.

At the Division II level, 10 student-athletes from local schools earned academic all-district at-large team recognition.

Chaminade beach volleyball players Hula Crisostomo, DeLaney Poling, Sophie Schilling, Grace Talpash and Elli Tsukano, and men’s golfer Blake Buonopane received the honor.

Being recognized from Hawaii Hilo were women’s golfers Kailey Oki, Elle Otani and Isabella Ranches, and men’s golfer Nicholas Gomez.

Mid-Pacific’s Look claims track honor

Mid-Pacific sophomore Destiny Look on Tuesday was named the Gatorade Hawaii Girls Track & Field Player of the Year.

Look won the state title in the 300-meter hurdles (44.08), placed second in the 100 hurdles (14.69) and high jump (5 feet, 6 inches), and third in the long jump (17-05.25) at the Island Movers/HHSAA Track and Field Championships in May.

The Gatorade award recognizes athletic excellence as well as excellence in the classroom and in the community.

Look has maintained a 3.49 GPA and coached her club track team.

Leilehua’s Johansen among 5 to advance

Leilehua High golfer Casey Johansen, the OIA runner-up this past season, was among five players to advance Monday in a U.S. Amateur Championship qualifying event at Leilehua Golf Course.

Blake Vinson of Aledo, Texas, claimed medalist honors with a 6-under 65. Johansen shot a 67, John Kim of Bermuda Dunes, Calif., shot a 68 and Honolulu residents James Fujita and Zach Sagayaga carded 69s.

The five players advance to final qualifying at selected locations.

The U.S. Amateur Championship is Aug. 12-18 in Chaska, Minn.

Prep football officials’ meeting July 1

The Oahu Football Officials Association will hold a meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Farrington High’s cafeteria.

Returning officials and others interested in on-the-field officiating and/or auxiliary crews for all levels of the ILH and OIA are encouraged to attend.

The season registration fee is $35, which includes insurance, rule books and related training information.

For more information, contact Jim Beavers at 808-748-1518.