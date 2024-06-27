Letter: Back lawmakers in push to fight climate change

The New York Times reporting on weather chaos across the country, including heat, floods and storms, includes alarming details that need to be addressed. There are solutions. Among them is a price on carbon. Carbon fee and dividend legislation, similar to Hawaii’s carbon cashback policy, is important. Trees are nature’s carbon vacuum cleaner, so forests are critical climate solutions.

Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz understands that reforming permitting processes will allow for the acceleration of our clean energy economy, speeding up review and approval for solar, wind, hydroelectric, storage, geothermal and more.

Our congressional delegation needs to hear that citizens are concerned. It’s not hard to let them know. Time is critical, so let’s have our representatives’ backs so they can vigorously pursue effective paths to mitigate disastrous climate chaos.

Barbara Best

Wailuku, Maui

