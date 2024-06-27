Letter: Next president must lead the nation, not just run it

On June 19, two letter writers referenced President Joe Biden’s age. Both mention concerns about cognitive decline as one ages. While this is a real concern, both touch on the theme of leadership. One accuses Biden of letting others run the country; the other values how Biden allows his staff and the highly professional people in his Cabinet to influence his decision-making process. That is leadership.

Our democracy, though governed by the people, is led by a president. A person who tries to run the country would rightfully be called a dictator or a tyrant.

Yes, in the upcoming election our choices for president are limited, but I will vote for the candidate with the best leadership qualities and not for someone who wants to run the country.

Tom Mendes

Waimanalo

