Off the news: City Council pushed to acquire Ewa road

North Road connects Ewa shopping and housing with the Kapilina Beach Homes and Iroquois Point, and it’s frequently used. But a nearly mile-long portion of the road owned by YC Ewa Inc. has been left to deteriorate. Dumped trash and abandoned cars abound, endangering pedestrians and cyclists.

City Council member Augie Tulba is pushing the Council to initiate eminent domain against YC Ewa, which owns the Ewa Beach Country Club, and purchase the road segment, originally military property. Typically, however, the city expects a road owner to bring it up to standard before consenting to taking it over. Question: Should the city take on all this expense, or might YC Ewa and the military play a part?