On the Move: Domestic Violence Action Center

Domestic Violence Action Center has announced the following new members of its board of directors:

>> Lindsay Chambers, vice president and public relations manager at First Hawaiian Bank.

>> Trici Fetui, vice president of events and business development and executive director of the Young Professionals Program at Chamber of Commerce Hawaii.

>> Matthew Hunter, senior vice president and director of talent management and development at Central Pacific Bank.

