On the Move: Domestic Violence Action Center

Domestic Violence Action Center has announced the following new members of its board of directors:
>> Lindsay Chambers, vice president and public relations manager at First Hawaiian Bank.
>> Trici Fetui, vice president of events and business development and executive director of the Young Professionals Program at Chamber of Commerce Hawaii.
>> Matthew Hunter, senior
vice president and director of talent management and
development at Central Pacific Bank.
