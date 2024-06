Kapolei’s Liatama Amisone reached over to score a touchdown against Aiea in a game on Aug. 19, 2022.

Kapolei’s QB Liatama Amisone gave his verbal commitment to new head coach Ken Niumatalolo and OC Craig Stutzmann.

Liatama Amisone left for his official visit to San Jose State two weeks ago not preparing to make any final decisions.

By the time the trip was over, his recruiting process was officially done.

The dual-threat Kapolei quarterback ended the trip giving his verbal commitment to newly hired head coach Ken Niumatalolo and offensive coordinator Craig Stutzmann, who scored one of the top players in a loaded 2025 recruiting class out of Hawaii.

One of at least 35 players to hold at least one FBS scholarship offer in the upcoming senior class in Hawaii, Amisone, who is 6 feet 1, has accounted for 75 touchdowns in two seasons with the Hurricanes.

As a junior, he ran for more than 1,000 yards and 14 scores and threw for 2,501 yards and 33 touchdowns.

One of the many reasons he decided to commit to the Spartans was the chance to run Stutzmann’s offense that he feels best serves his playmaking abilities.

“The offense they run is pretty much the same offense we run at Kapolei,” Amisone said in a phone interview Wednesday. “Coach Ken and Coach Stutz played a big factor as well. Just looking for a place where I can call home for my next four years obviously. Looking for people that are able to push me and I am able to push them as well.”

Amisone said he has grown up with a chip on his shoulder driving him to get to the Division I level.

He visited Hawaii earlier this month and also scored offers from Nevada, Washington State, Air Force and Navy.

Ultimately, his familiarity with the system and the coaches was the main factor in making his decision now.

“For me I just keep my faith strong with God. I just know who I am as a person so just staying humble, staying down to my roots and just believing in my parents and listening to them and trusting them has helped me through this,” he said. “The people I met (on the visit) were very genuine and are great people.”

Amisone is one of 13 players from Hawaii in the class of 2025 to commit to a Division I school already.

Kapolei teammate Javian Goo, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound offensive lineman, recently committed to Arizona.

Amisone said he wanted to keep his good friend blocking for him in college as well.

“I tried,” Amisone said with a laugh. “Unfortunately, he liked Arizona a lot.”

Amisone is the second of at least three quarterbacks expected to ultimately sign with a Division I school later this year.

Mililani’s Kini McMillan, who is the reigning Star-Advertiser All-State Player of the Year, announced his verbal commitment to Washington in May.

Campbell’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who recently competed in the finals of the Elite 11 quarterback competition, holds double-digit offers from schools, including Hawaii, Colorado, Boise State, Oregon State and SMU.

Other recent commitments include Campbell offensive lineman Jordan Kernaghan, Farrington edge rusher Zaden Mariteragi and Sabers linebacker Aisiah Paogofie all to Hawaii and Kahuku defensive lineman LeBron Williams to Cal.

Reiging All-State Defensive Player of the Year Kaimana Carvalho and cornerback Aiden Manutai from Kahuku are expected to announce their college commitments on July 12.

For a complete list of offers and commitments for all Hawaii high school football players, visit https://bit.ly/36Qtk8J.