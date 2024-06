University of Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is a pay-it-forward thinker.

Growing up in Mililani, he attended University of Hawaii football games. “Nothing beat going to Aloha Stadium, tailgating, going to the kid’s Fun Zone, and then going into that (football) atmosphere,” Gabriel recalled.

As a developing quarterback, he drew inspiration from Colt Brennan, Marcus Mariota and his father. Garrett Gabriel was a standout UH quarterback who led the Rainbow Warriors to routs of BYU in 1989 and 1990.

“I was able to watch my dad on tape, someone I really looked up to,” said Gabriel, who was born a decade after his father completed his UH career. “Just having that (inspiration) in my own house is something I never took for granted. I always felt it was something special.”

Gabriel also recalled following fellow left-handed quarterback Sean Schroeder, who played two seasons for the Rainbow Warriors. Gabriel attended Schroeder’s 808 Passing Academy camps.

Now Gabriel, who is one of the top preseason contenders for the Heisman Trophy, is devoted to helping others. The past four years, he has donated uniforms and equipment to Mililani High. Last week, he worked as a counselor at the Elite 11 quarterback camp in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

Today, he arrives in Thibodaux, La., where he will be among 47 top college quarterbacks (including Hawaii’s Brayden Schager) serving as counselors at the Manning Passing Academy camp. Retired Super Bowl champion quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are among the co-founders and directors of this camp for grades seven through 12. Groups will be formed according to position (quarterbacks, receivers, running backs, tight ends) and age. The Manning brothers will work their way through each of the groups during the four-day camp that runs through Sunday.

“It’s a privilege to be invited,” said Gabriel, who previously worked the camp when he played for Central Florida in 2021. “Just to be around a lot of people who love the game of football, it’s always enjoyable.”

Scheduling conflicts prevented Gabriel from serving as a counselor when he was at Oklahoma the past two seasons. But Gabriel enthusiastically embraced this opportunity to return as counselor.

“In my past experiences, whether it’s the throwing sessions with Peyton and Eli or the experience with the team you get to mentor and be around, it’s just a lot of fun,” Gabriel said. “You get those three days together (on the field) where you’re continuing to build that relationship and be around a bunch of guys who are playing at the same level and kind of going through similar challenges but also enjoying and reaping the benefits of college football. All of it is encompassing. … I think we can all learn from one another. You’re never too old to learn. You’re never too young to learn.”

After producing 42 touchdowns against six interceptions for Oklahoma last year, Gabriel entered the transfer portal. He chose Oregon for his COVID-exemption season.

Gabriel has bonded with teammates, particularly the receivers, during spring training and offseason program. He also is unfazed succeeding Bo Nix, the Denver Broncos’ first-round pick two months ago, or the expectations placed on the Ducks.

“I know I’m extremely confident in my ability,” Gabriel said. “Part of the reason I came here was because of that national championship-caliber team. And just being able to be in those big-time moments. You want to play in those big-time games. You want to be a part of that. … I think the people before us have done a great job of continuing to play at a high level. It’s our job to continue that tradition. I’m really excited to do it with this group of guys. I think there’s a very clear vision of what we want to do. And that’s what excited me about coming here.”

Gabriel said he was not able to attend this week’s U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on the Ducks’ campus. But he is looking forward to the Sept. 14 “Rivalry Game” against Oregon State.

“Everyone is excited,” Gabriel said. “I think that’s what makes college football, college football. It’s the exciting rivalries, the games that mean a little more, and just to be a part of those games. I’ve played in a bunch of rivalry games forever. They’re super fun and exciting. I can’t wait to play in (the Rivalry Game). I can add that to the bucket list.”