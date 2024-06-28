Letter: Don’t cherry-pick facts about Biden’s economy

Columnist Froma Harrop’s July 20 column, “Facing Facts: Biden’s America is doing fabulously well,” is a selection of facts used by Joe Biden surrogates to hide the actual state of affairs in America.

Under President Biden, the cost of mortgage interest rates has more than doubled, from 3.25% to 7.5%. This puts the average home out of reach and sales have sagged in response. Yes, the rate of inflation is down, but it peaked at 9% the year after Biden took office and prices have yet to come down to pre-Biden levels. Interest costs on the national debt is expected to reach $870 billion this year. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve has been reduced to its lowest level in about 40 years.

Facts are facts, but too often the Biden surrogates pick and choose which facts to use to make a rapidly deteriorating economy look better.

Mary Monohon

Kailua

