Letter: Don’t punish local rental owners for housing crisis

I would like to point out a couple of things to our politicians. Hawaii is not like the mainland; we are a group of islands. That means we have far less land in total. There is a saturation point.

The recent article regarding short-term rentals was interesting to me for many reasons (“Vacation rentals total nearly 6% of supply,” Star-Advertiser, June 24). First, I do not think short-term rentals are a bad thing for local owners. It is an investment and they get a return on that investment.

This has nothing to do with creating a shortage of homes, so instead of using words like “looming” and “crisis,” maybe limit tourism. Cut the cost of living for hard-working families here. I don’t think the politicians would like that. That or lower the general excise tax on nearly everything.

Diane Tippett

Waikiki

