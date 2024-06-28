Letter: Oahu needs muffler for rampant noise pollution

The bad news is that noise pollution is out of control on the island. The good news is we can fix it. Cars gunning their engines, motorcycles in need of a muffler, radios blaring for miles and of course continuous sirens — police cars, ambulances, fire engines — engulfing us with reminders of crime and human tragedy.

I lived in New York City for many years and appreciated the healthy change they made by outlawing blaring radios and honking horns. Can we match New York’s effort? Can we do better by creating a less traumatic sound than a screeching siren for our emergency vehicles? Can we put a stop to the abusive noises that grate our souls? Creating a more peaceful island would contribute aloha to everyone’s health.

David Sadker

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter