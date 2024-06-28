On the Move: Keanu Lau Hee

Hawaii Community Foundation has hired Keanu Lau Hee as senior director of the Maui recovery effort. She will officially join the group July 16. She will represent HCF executive leadership across Maui County on all related matters. Lau Hee has experience in emergency management (including eruptions, floods, hurricanes and now wildfires) as well as critical strategic planning, land use, resource and project management and communication skills.

Correction

>> Tricia Fetui’s name was misspelled in Thursday’s On the Move column. Fetui has joined the Domestic Violence Action Center board of directors.

———

