Stadium developer’s exit is focus at board meeting

The withdrawal of one of two finalists for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District contract was the main topic of discussion at Thursday’s Stadium Authority meeting. Board members, however, downplayed the idea that the remaining bidder gains leverage by being the only applicant left.

Waiola Development Partners pulled out last week from contention to design, build, operate and maintain a new 25,000-seat stadium and develop the rest of the 98 acres surrounding the Halawa facility in a public- private partnership with the state.

Aloha Halawa District Partners, the only remaining candidate, is the presumed winner of the contract, assuming its blueprints meet the state’s expectations for the new stadium — which include building it in time for the 2028 football season. AHDP’s plans for real estate development of the area also must mesh.

“It’s not like we have a fallback once we have somebody chosen,” said John Fink, chair of the Stadium Authority’s NASED committee. “It’s not like Miss America, where you have a runner-up who stands by waiting. So, as of (July 31) we’d have one potential player to deal with us and still meet the requirements we had. But it would be incorrect to assume it would be nice to have a second party there. They will completely break up and disband and not be a player after that. So nothing has changed from that standpoint.”

Stadium Authority board Chair Brennon Morioka said he is disappointed with Waiola’s exit but added that there are advantages for the state in dealing with only one group sooner than expected and that the situation doesn’t give the private partner more financial leverage.

“We do look at this as an opportunity to move the project forward quicker and (have) deeper conversation with Aloha Halawa District Partners,” Morioka said. “For the public perception that now this team can take advantage of being the only one, the state has been committed to only $350 million to the project. … We’re very confident that this procurement process protects the state.

“We’re confident in the coming weeks they’ll be more open in their conversations with us, now that they know there’s not another team that can take their ideas.”

The Waiola group told the state last week it was withdrawing via a letter to the Department of Accounting and General Services and NASED.

“It indicated they’re not sure if they could deliver at the standard of quality they hold themselves to,” Mori­oka said. “We’re trying to set up a meeting so we can get a more detailed reason.”

In other news from Thursday’s meeting:

>> Walter Thoemmes III was announced as a new member of the volunteer Stadium Authority board. The managing director of the Kamehameha Schools Commercial Real Estate Division starts his term Monday.

Thoemmes and another appointee, expected to be announced next week by Gov. Josh Green, replace Fink and Kaui Burgess, whose terms end Sunday.

>> Stadium manager Ryan Andrews and deputy manager Chris Sadayasu received 2.5% pay raises in line with state guidelines, moving Andrews’ salary to $156,108 per year and Sadayasu’s to $132,684.

“Both, we agreed, have done (their jobs) well,” Morioka said after the board discussed and approved the increases in a private session.

>> Morioka was asked about speculation that he is a candidate to replace retiring UH President David Lassner.

“Applications aren’t due yet. Right now I love where I am and what I am doing,” said Morioka, who is dean of the UH Manoa School of Engineering. “If a different opportunity comes about, there might be something to be considered. Before I make any move, I’d discuss it with my family.”

After a national search and six public forums, the UH Board of Regents expects to name three or four finalists in September and announce a final choice in October. The new president starts in January.