Kalani’s Cole claims Gatorade track honor

Kalani senior Yuta Cole on Thursday was named the Gatorade Hawaii Boys Track & Field Player of the Year.

Cole set a state meet record in May with a time of 3:55.19 in the 1,500-meter run, breaking the previous mark by more than six seconds. He also won the 3,000 in 8:59.17.

Cole won the 800 in 1:53.84 at the OIA championship meet, and ran the anchor leg for the Falcons’ 4×800 relay team, which set a meet record of 8:40.54 at the OIA East championships.

Cole is the first Kalani male athlete to win the Gatorade Track & Field honor.

The award recognizes excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

Cole maintained a 3.9 GPA and volunteered at a middle school in association with Health Occupation Students of America, helping to promote physical activity through running.

Cole, who was inducted into the HHSAA Hall of Honor earlier this month, will compete for Portland next season.