Letter: Diamond Head Theatre’s ‘Tootsie’ was outstanding

Kudos to the Diamond Head Theatre’s June 21 production of “Tootsie.” What a marvelous performance by one and all! It featured superb choreography of the musical ensemble, an outstanding variety of costumes, costume changes (even on stage) and backdrops that were extraordinary.

It all added up to a show that not only received applause, but a standing ovation.

Well deserved.

Olivia Yule

Waikiki

