Letter: Other teachings should join Ten Commandments

I would not object to the posting of the Ten Commandments if teachings from other religions were included. For example, those of Buddhism would add context and inspire deeper, comparative thought: the Eight Fold Path, the Four Noble Truths and especially the Three Poisons. The latter — anger, ignorance and greed — should be memorized by everyone, particularly by those insecure souls who lack confidence in their own religious tradition.

David Lee

Punchbowl

