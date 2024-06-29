Letter: Time for Libertarian Oliver, over other 2

Saturday, June 29, 2024
Candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump are both poor choices for president. Which is the lesser of two evils? Neither, auwe!
But everyone is encouraged to vote for “NOTA” — none of the above — instead. Doing so will express your disgust with both. That vote would be for Chase Oliver, the candidate for the Libertarian Party, America’s third-largest political party.
Don’t waste your vote by voting for either Biden or Trump, or not voting at all.
Alan Matsuda
Hawaii Kai
