Letter: UH research project aids promising beetle control

Several weeks ago, trees were injection-treated to control coconut rhinoceros beetles at the Makalena Golf Course.

Some trees were beyond saving, but many are recovering. A few remain in good condition, such as the trees along the 18th hole. There is reason for hope.

Apparently, this was done by Professor Cheng of the University of Hawaii as a research project.

Jon Yanagida

Mililani

