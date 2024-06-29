Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, June 29, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Navies train in Hawaii during RIMPAC as oceans turn to battlefields

By Kevin Knodell

Today Updated 12:23 a.m.

Editors' Picks

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Lt. Cmdr Mohamad Zulkhairi, of the Royal Malaysian Navy, stands in the bridge of the KD Lekiu during a tour of RIMPAC’s participating ships.
1/5
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Lt. Cmdr Mohamad Zulkhairi, of the Royal Malaysian Navy, stands in the bridge of the KD Lekiu during a tour of RIMPAC’s participating ships.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM An F-35C, right, and F/A-18 Hornets are seen on the flight deck of the Carl Vinson.
2/5
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

An F-35C, right, and F/A-18 Hornets are seen on the flight deck of the Carl Vinson.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael Wosje speaks to the media on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson during a tour of RIMPAC’s participating ships.
3/5
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael Wosje speaks to the media on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson during a tour of RIMPAC’s participating ships.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Sailors tended to a Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk on Friday aboard the USS Carl Vinson during a tour of RIMPAC’s participating ships at Pearl Harbor.
4/5
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Sailors tended to a Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk on Friday aboard the USS Carl Vinson during a tour of RIMPAC’s participating ships at Pearl Harbor.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM “While traveling over here, we were passing the Indo-Pacific region. … The Netherlands is a trading country. Much of our trade goes from and to Asia, so it’s a vitally important area for us,” said Cmdr. Yvonne van Beusekom of the Netherlands. Von Beusekom stood Friday on the forward deck of the HNLMS Tromp.
5/5
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

“While traveling over here, we were passing the Indo-Pacific region. … The Netherlands is a trading country. Much of our trade goes from and to Asia, so it’s a vitally important area for us,” said Cmdr. Yvonne van Beusekom of the Netherlands. Von Beusekom stood Friday on the forward deck of the HNLMS Tromp.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Lt. Cmdr Mohamad Zulkhairi, of the Royal Malaysian Navy, stands in the bridge of the KD Lekiu during a tour of RIMPAC’s participating ships.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM An F-35C, right, and F/A-18 Hornets are seen on the flight deck of the Carl Vinson.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael Wosje speaks to the media on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson during a tour of RIMPAC’s participating ships.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Sailors tended to a Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk on Friday aboard the USS Carl Vinson during a tour of RIMPAC’s participating ships at Pearl Harbor.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM “While traveling over here, we were passing the Indo-Pacific region. … The Netherlands is a trading country. Much of our trade goes from and to Asia, so it’s a vitally important area for us,” said Cmdr. Yvonne van Beusekom of the Netherlands. Von Beusekom stood Friday on the forward deck of the HNLMS Tromp.
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY