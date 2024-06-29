On the Move: Christine Ogura

The National Park Service has selected Christine Ogura as the new permanent superintendent of Honouliuli National Historic Site, beginning in September. Ogura has worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for 14 years. She worked for the late U.S. Rep. Patsy T. Mink and for nonprofits acquiring lands for the NPS and supported international conservation efforts in more than 10 countries. She was the planner for the Hawaii Wildlife Action Plan and managed the state Division of Forestry and Wildlife’s Watershed Partnerships program.

