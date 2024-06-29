Chaminade volleyball’s Crisostomo named PacWest Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Hula Crisostomo of the Chaminade women’s volleyball team was named as the Pacific West Conference Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Friday.

Crisostomo, a graduate of Moanalua High School, was named PacWest Libero of the Year, a first team all-conference libero, a first team all-west region pick in both the AVCA and D2CCA, and College Sports Communicators Academic All-America third team in her lone season with the Silverswords as a graduate transfer from Texas-El Paso.

Crisostomo maintained a perfect 4.00 grade-point average while working on her master’s in counseling psychology. She is now eligible for overall PacWest Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, which will be announced in early July.

2023-24 PACWEST CONFERENCE STUDENT-ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

Baseball — Scott Anderson, Point Loma; 4.00

Softball — Missy Nemeth, Concordia; 4.00

Men’s Tennis — Alexander Leischner*, Point Loma; 4.00

Women’s Tennis — Miruna Tudor, Azusa Pacific; 3.91

Men’s Track & Field — Felix Tudor, Azusa Pacific; 3.96

Women’s Track & Field — Nicole Warwick, Azusa Pacific; 3.81

Men’s Golf — Giulio Zanichelli, Academy of Art; 3.54

Women’s Golf — Brady Turnquist, Biola; 3.69

Men’s Basketball — Zack Paulsen, Point Loma; 3.94

Women’s Basketball — Kelly Heimburger, Azusa Pacific; 3.78

Volleyball — Hula Crisostomo, Chaminade; 4.00

Men’s Soccer — Matthew Abangan*, Point Loma; 4.00

Women’s Soccer — Naomi Ellis, Point Loma; 4.00

Men’s Cross Country — Felix Perrier, Azusa Pacific; 3.96

Women’s Cross Country — Jori Paradis*, Concordia; 4.00

*Previous award winner