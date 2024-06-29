Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, June 29, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Sports

Hawaii men’s basketball program lures power forward

By Stephen Tsai

Today Updated 12:23 a.m.

Editors' Picks

USA TODAY Xavier forward Gytis Nemeiksa shoots on Feb. 21.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

USA TODAY

Xavier forward Gytis Nemeiksa shoots on Feb. 21.