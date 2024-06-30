Letter: Biden’s integrity sells, not Trump lies

President Joe Biden during the debate at CNN’s studios in Atlanta.

Joe Biden, the older presidential candidate, spoke with a hoarse voice and stuttered, but he exuded integrity. He demonstrated a sincere love and respect for his country. He was truthful.

Donald Trump, the younger candidate (by three years) showed zero integrity. He showed no love or respect for his country. He spewed so many untruths during the debate that I could not keep count.

As imperfect as he may be, I will absolutely vote for the older guy. When we vote for a president, we are voting for the administration he or she will create.

Randy Castello

Hawaii Kai

