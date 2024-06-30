Letter: Looking to Trump to restore U.S. stability

Former President Donald Trump during the debate at CNN’s studios in Atlanta.

What everyone witnessed on CNN during the debate was a pathetic, fumbling, bumbling, sick old man embarrass our nation with a horrible presentation of failure. He is definitely not prepared to be a competent leader for four more years. If Kamala Harris is on the ticket, then that is the person you will be voting for.

Wake up. Donald Trump is the only hope to restore our country to stability, close the border, strengthen the military, bring back lower taxes and save Social Security. A 1954 campaign under Dwight Eisenhower saw the deportation and self-deportation of more than 1 million undocumented immigrants.

Allen Canter

Hawaii Kai

