Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, June 30, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Skyline marks first anniversary, anticipates more stations opening in next 18 months

By Dan Nakaso

Today Updated 1:30 a.m.

Editors' PicksTransportation

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A Skyline train heads toward Waipahu along Farrington Highway.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

A Skyline train heads toward Waipahu along Farrington Highway.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM HART Executive Director Lori Kahikina stands on a Skyline platform at the Aloha Stadium station.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

HART Executive Director Lori Kahikina stands on a Skyline platform at the Aloha Stadium station.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM One year after its official opening, the HART’s Skyline rail system is set to expand eastbound in 2025, with stations set to open at Pearl Harbor, Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Lagoon Drive and Middle Street, above.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

One year after its official opening, the HART’s Skyline rail system is set to expand eastbound in 2025, with stations set to open at Pearl Harbor, Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Lagoon Drive and Middle Street, above.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Ewa Beach resident and daily Skyline rider Rosa Gomes exited the Aloha Stadium station Thursday with her hybrid electric bicycle
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Ewa Beach resident and daily Skyline rider Rosa Gomes exited the Aloha Stadium station Thursday with her hybrid electric bicycle

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A Skyline train heads toward Waipahu along Farrington Highway.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM HART Executive Director Lori Kahikina stands on a Skyline platform at the Aloha Stadium station.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM One year after its official opening, the HART’s Skyline rail system is set to expand eastbound in 2025, with stations set to open at Pearl Harbor, Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Lagoon Drive and Middle Street, above.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Ewa Beach resident and daily Skyline rider Rosa Gomes exited the Aloha Stadium station Thursday with her hybrid electric bicycle