Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, June 30, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii Prep WorldSports

Player of the Year Sean Yamaguchi and Pitcher of the Year Greyson Osbun are baseball grinders

By Paul Honda

Today Updated 12:53 a.m.

Editors' Picks

ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2023 Kamehameha’s Greyson Osbun went 6-1 with a 1.48 ERA in 422⁄3 innings, allowing just 22 hits.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2023

Kamehameha’s Greyson Osbun went 6-1 with a 1.48 ERA in 422⁄3 innings, allowing just 22 hits.

JAMM AQUINO/ APRIL 23 Saint Louis’ Sean Yamaguchi was a steadying force at shortstop and hit .403 with a .512 on-base percentage.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO/ APRIL 23

Saint Louis’ Sean Yamaguchi was a steadying force at shortstop and hit .403 with a .512 on-base percentage.

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM, ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Sean Yamaguchi and Greyson Osbun earned top honors.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM, ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Sean Yamaguchi and Greyson Osbun earned top honors.

ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2023 Kamehameha’s Greyson Osbun went 6-1 with a 1.48 ERA in 422⁄3 innings, allowing just 22 hits.
JAMM AQUINO/ APRIL 23 Saint Louis’ Sean Yamaguchi was a steadying force at shortstop and hit .403 with a .512 on-base percentage.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM, ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Sean Yamaguchi and Greyson Osbun earned top honors.