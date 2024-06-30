Player of the Year Sean Yamaguchi and Pitcher of the Year Greyson Osbun are baseball grinders
Kamehameha’s Greyson Osbun went 6-1 with a 1.48 ERA in 422⁄3 innings, allowing just 22 hits.
Saint Louis’ Sean Yamaguchi was a steadying force at shortstop and hit .403 with a .512 on-base percentage.
Sean Yamaguchi and Greyson Osbun earned top honors.