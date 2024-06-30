Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 30, 2024

Pat White traveled from Waianae all the way to Akureyri, Iceland, where she came across the Ohana Store. After asking a salesperson what ohana meant in Icelandic, she was told the owner had visited Hawaii and the word was Hawaiian for family. Photo by Daniel Turban.

David Devenot and Hillary Mock of Honolulu took a trip to Brussels, Belgium, and discovered Hawaiian Poke Bowl. “We were surprised to see a poke shop so far from home,” said Devenot. Photo by Asefeh, their tour guide.

While on a Diamond Princess cruise around Japan, Westloch residents Susan and Raymond Lee caught sight of Sun Aloha Minato Mirai restaurant during on a stop in Yokohama. Photo by Derek Hirao.

