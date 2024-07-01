Letter: Guidelines needed for keiki using social media

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I agree 100% with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy that social media apps should come with a warning similar to tobacco. Raising children is very difficult. No argument here. Today it’s worse: Adding smartphones, the internet and social media into the mix is like throwing gasoline on a fire.

However, I think some parents have turned electronic devices into babysitters. I’ve seen families in restaurants on their phones. No talking, no conversing.

Adolescents need direction, structure and discipline. It’s tough being a parent, but you can’t let a phone raise your child.

Get involved. Make them earn their phone by doing chores or getting good grades. Don’t spoil them. No social media until they are 18. Set guidelines. Any violations, take their phone away. There has to be consequences. That’s what a parent does.

Robert K. Soberano

Moiliili

