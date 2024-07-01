Letter: Proposed Keauhou Bay project not sustainable

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

How can Keauhou Bay and the surrounding area accommodate a 150-unit resort, restaurant, retail stores, cultural center and more? That is what Kamehameha Schools proposes in its Keauhou Bay Management Plan.

Consider this tiny bay. Water supply and wastewater treatment facilities are overburdened. I believe ample evidence exists of poor water quality from street runoff — but add more vehicles, blacktop and parking spaces? The loss of green space plus buildings, traffic and people will impact the area’s temperature, noise level and wildlife. Nene were recently spotted at the site planned to be bulldozed.

Congestion, already impacted by the popular Ho‘oulu Community Farmers Market, will be increased by resort guests and employees. Appropriate stewardship of cultural lands?

Please let the developers, the county and elected officials hear your concerns before Aug. 7.

Tamyra Rice

Kona

