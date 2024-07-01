Letter: Someone must step up to save Waikiki Aquarium

Where is the leadership here? We should be fully funding the Waikiki Aquarium. It’s the second-oldest in the country and horribly underfunded, yet maintained in spite of the fact that it is so important for research.

The University of Hawaii has not paid much attention or given enough care to the facility. The sidewalk on the seawall in front has totally collapsed. It held its last Hawaiian-style concert recently, which was well-attended. Aquarium Director Andrew Rossiter did his best to encourage the primarily local audience to support their world-class exhibits that are in need of repair. The outdoor Edge of the Reef exhibit, which is due for demolition, should definitely be kept. UH, the hospitality industry and local leaders need to step up.

Margaret Murchie

Kahala

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter