Letter: Stadium site best used for affordable housing

A bust of former Gov. John Burns is seen at the main gate of Aloha Stadium.

It is amazing to me that we have so many homeless on Oahu, but special interest groups would rather have a sports venue at the Aloha Stadium site than an affordable housing initiative. The homeless do not need a stadium; they need a safe, sheltered place to live.

We all see it daily: The homeless sprawl on Oahu is shameful, but the powers-that-be cater to special interest money. The needy are again left behind. The solution is there, the acreage is there to build what’s needed, but the state turns a blind eye to the issue for two reasons only: prestige and money.

It’s sickening at best to see what’s happening, but even worse is that the state turns its back to the problem. Disgusting.

Richard Moran

Waipahu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter