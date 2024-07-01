Letter: Visitor’s confrontation in Waikiki was unnecessary

I was shocked to see the antics of a visitor who made national news in a viral video that shows her confront people in drag at a Waikiki hotel. She is absolutely the worst example of the ugly American tourist I’ve ever seen.

How totally rude to visit Hawaii and disrespect the host culture by yelling at residents just because their gender identity does not agree with her view of who people should be. If she took a little time to learn about Hawaii and Polynesia, she would have learned that mahu are an important part of cultures throughout the Pacific. They are family.

She is 100% ignorant to visit Hawaii and insult our people because they live differently. She should be banned from every airline and hotel that serves Hawaii. We really don’t need visitors like her.

Jim Cook

Aiea

