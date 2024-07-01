Off the news: Vice Adm. Wade at helm of 29th RIMPAC

The biennial Rim of the Pacific Exercise began Thursday, with naval warships, planes and personnel from 29 countries in the RIMPAC Combined Task Force (CTF). This year’s first-time CTF commander is Vice Adm. John Wade, previously leader of Joint Task Force-Red Hill, which defueled the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility here. Wade now commands the Navy’s San Diego-based 3rd Fleet.

RIMPAC’s presence will be hard to miss. More than 25,000 military personnel, 150 aircraft and 40 warships will train in Hawaii and its surrounding waters, in the world’s largest military exercise of its kind.