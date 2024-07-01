Congress looks to continue Coast Guard’s Pacific expansion
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Coast Guard’s CGC Harriet Lane, the service’s Honolulu-based “Indo-Pacific Support Cutter” dedicated to operations in Oceania, returned to Pearl Harbor in April after its first Pacific patrol. Over the 79-day deployment, the cutter and its crew made port calls in American Samoa, Samoa, Fiji, Vanuatu, Australia, Papua New Guinea and the Marshall Islands.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Crew members of the CGC Harriet Lane and Fijian law enforcement officials aboard as “ship riders” gathered on the Lane’s bridge for a mission briefing in February as they prepared to board a Chinese- operated fishing vessel in Fijian waters.