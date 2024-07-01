Limu culture classes to start this fall

Windward Community College has announced the launch of its new limu culture studies program this fall, combining traditional Native Hawaiian knowledge with Western scientific methods to prepare students for careers in algae cultivation, production and biomanufacturing.

Students enrolled in the Agripharmatech Certificate of Achievement Limu Culture program will conduct research and learn about limu ecology and production, and can complete the course in two to three semesters, an announcement said.

There is a growing demand for skilled algae workers, with over 11,500 projected jobs nationally, offering salaries exceeding $40,000 annually. Hawaii’s unique environment makes it a prime location for algae-related employment, with around 5,000 job opportunities in algae cultivation, harvesting and processing, and another 5,000 positions in algal biomanufacturing and fermentation, according to an Algae Technology Education Consortium survey.

Jolie Dollar, Limu Center coordinator and instructor, said, “For those thinking about a career in agriculture or biomanufacturing, these classes are a great place to start. Our partnership with the Waikalua Loko fishpond, where limu is already being grown, is a bonus for students wanting coursework that combines Hawaiian traditional knowledge, ecological sustainability, and food production.”

The three classes within the Limu Culture certificate program are tuition-free, made possible by grants from the National Science Foundation’s Tribal Colleges and Universities Program, and Carl D. Perkins Strengthening Career and Technical Education. A tuition waiver will be applied at registration, though students must apply to Windward Community College and receive an acceptance email before registering.

For more details, contact Dollar at 808-236-9245 or jolied@hawaii.edu.