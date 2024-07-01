On the Move: USS Missouri Association

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The USS Missouri Association has announced an advancement at the Battleship Missouri Memorial along with a returning member to its 2024-2025 board of directors:

>> Murray Clay is president of Ulupono Initiative and will return as a board member. Prior to joining Ulupono Initiative, he was deputy chief investment officer of SDS Management LLC in Connecticut.

>> Mike Van Woerkom has been promoted from director of safety, health and environment to vice president of engineering and facilities. He has over 20 years of project management and safety, health and environment management.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.