Rebuilding begins in Lahaina wildfire impact zone
ALLISON SCHAEFERS / ASCHAEFERS@STARADVERTISER.COM
Col. Eric Swenson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recovery field office commander, left, and Laksmi Abraham, Maui County director of communications and government affairs, embrace at the site of the former Lahaina Outlet Store, where the USACE is conducting debris removal. The two were part of a Lahaina wildfire impact zone tour to highlight recovery efforts in advance of the fire’s first anniversary.
ALLISON SCHAEFERS / ASCHAEFERS@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Gene Milne’s ohana unit is the first property under construction in the Lahaina impact zone of the Aug. 8 wildfires. Milne also intends to build a main house. He is progressing faster than most residents who lost homes because his ohana unit was relatively new and his main home still had an open permit as it was under construction when the fire occurred.
ALLISON SCHAEFERS / ASCHAEFERS@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Gene Milne stands in his unit.