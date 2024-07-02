Letter: Biden should step up and take cognitive test

Like 50 million other people, my wife and I watched the debate on Thursday. While we saw Donald Trump repeatedly lie (he is an experienced, pathological liar, so he is good at it), we also cringed at Joe Biden’s fumbling.

Let’s be honest, every now and then Trump can be right, even if only by accident. Trump was right when he says Biden should take a cognitive test — a real one, not the two-minute test Trump brags about.

All the calls for Biden to resign boil down to this: Was Thursday’s debate a one-time aberration, or is this what Biden is always like without a teleprompter? Rather than having newspaper editors and opinion columnists make diagnoses, Biden should undergo a comprehensive cognitive test and drop out if he doesn’t pass. That is the political courage we need and we need it fast.

Richard DeRobertis

Kailua

